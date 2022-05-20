Loreto kids are ‘Game Changers’

Winners of Trócaire’s annual Game Changers competition, Students (L to R) Peter McCool, Dean McCool, Erin O'Reilly and Jack McAllister from Loreto College, Coleraine. Photo: Peter Houlihan

The group of four students from Loreto College won the post-primary, youth Category of the competition with their game ‘Planet Pursuit’ which focused on the effects of climate change and was based on the game of Trivial Pursuit.

Trócaire judges said they were blown away by the quality and creativity of the games. The final selection of prize winners on the day were chosen by the finalists themselves and announced at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trócaire Game Changers is an annual competition run by Trocaire’s Development Education team, who help students learn about the issues facing people in developing countries through workshops in schools through the country.

The programme invited students to create a development education game that focuses on one or more of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Students from across Ireland played and judged the games of fellow finalists at the event, exploring issues such as gender equality and climate change.