Loreto students praised for ‘outstanding’ A levels

53% of all grades were A*-A, while 81% of all grades were A*-B. 25% of Loreto’s Year 14 students achieved three straight A grades or better in their A Level examinations.

Among these results, there were some very impressive individual performances, with four students achieving three A* grades or better.

Loreto College Principal, Miss Toner, wished to pay tribute to students and staff for their outstanding results, which showed evidence of their hard work, tenacity, and commitment to learning.

“This outstanding set of A Level grades is testament to a very special cohort of students. The last 18 months have not been easy, but this hard-working group of students has coped with the immense disruption, adapting to learning in different ways. Our incredibly hard-working staff supported the students both pastorally and academically throughout this period.

“It was so wonderful to see happy faces, with students delighted that they have been successful in their applications to university, degree apprenticeships and employment. I really could not be prouder, and I wish all our former students further success and happiness in the future. These impressive results are a fitting culmination to the 2022 leavers’ time at Loreto College.”

1. Loreto College Principal, Miss Belinda Toner, congratulates the students who achieved three A grades or better at A Level Photo Sales

2. Some of the 26 Loreto College students who achieved three A grades or better at A Level Photo Sales

3. The four Loreto College students who achieved three A* grades or better at A level: Anna McGinley, David Farren, Orla Quinn and Tori Colson-Rice Photo Sales