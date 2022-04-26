Loreto trad group All Ireland final appearance

Loreto College traditional group Tigh Tara on stage at the National Concert Hall, Dublin, during the All-Ireland Final of the Gael Linn Siansa competition

In the initial round in December, the group made a twelve-minute recording of a selection of tunes including a jig, O’Carolan, waltz, march, slip jig and a reel as well as a song in Irish.

They were selected to take part in the workshop round which took place in Monaghan on Monday, February 14.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After that event, they were chosen as one of eight groups to take place in the All Ireland final.

Tigh Tara gave a wonderful performance, having delighted audiences in school ahead of the final. The members of Tigh Tara are Niamh Murray, Ronan Close, Peadar Connor, Sinead Close, Cara Mooney, Conrad O’Coischeachan, Finn Mooney and Alicia Doherty.

Miss Belinda Toner, Principal of Loreto College, paid tribute to these talented musicians and thanked both Mrs Maeve Close and Miss Aoibheann Agnew, who coach the group, for all their hard work and dedication throughout the year.