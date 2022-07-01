Lottery funding helps groups in Causeway area

Projects being supported include schemes to help young people make better choices, activities to reduce isolation among older people and plans to help people facing challenges in their community.

Focus on Family based in Coleraine has been awarded a £9,994 grant to buy equipment for people from Ballysally and Millburn to produce videos about the local community to take ownership on how their locality is perceived and improve community spirit.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Ellis Community Outreach Worker for Millburn Community Association which are working with Focus on Family, said: “Our project will provide equipment for our community centre and much needed activities for the young people in the Millburn Community. We’re excited and are busy with preparations to start our project with activities starting this summer. We would like to Thank The National Lottery Community Fund and National Lottery Players for making our project possible.”

Focus on Family

Kilrea Community and Fairy Thorn Association also received a £9,040 grant to organise the Fairy Thorn Festival between August 19-21.

This will provide an inclusive environment for people to enjoy entertainment, improve community spirit and give the town publicity.

Moneydig Rural Network has been awarded a £10,000 grant to organise a community ‘Gig in the Dig’ music festival in September 2022 which is led by the community. The project will build strong relationships and provide volunteers with new skills.

Also receiving funding in the area are Ballymoney Evergreen Club, Cloughmills Cultural & Historical Society, Cushendun GAC and Portrush Sea Cadets.

This latest round of funding comes as The National Lottery Community Fund reviews how it awards grants in Northern Ireland. Communities are facing fresh challenges and opportunities, and they want to involve all communities in conversations about funding to understand what these are and how they can support communities better.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Chair, said: “Congratulations to all those awarded grants today, it is inspiring to see the wide range of activity that organisations are carrying out to help local people.