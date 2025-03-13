Lurgan Campus open day showcases SRC's diverse educational opportunities

Over the first two weeks of March, the College opened its doors to welcome attendees, offering them the chance to hear directly from current students and lecturers about how an apprenticeship, further education, or higher education course at Southern Regional College can boost their job prospects.

At the Lurgan Open Day, attendees participated in a range of engaging activities. They enjoyed practical sessions in art & design, presentations from childcare students on disability and inclusion, and interactive activities focused on the physical care of babies and young children. For those interested in beauty courses, students showcased their skills with demonstrations on make-up application, manicures, and eye treatments. Additionally, hairdressing and barbering students displayed their expertise through various services, while sports students conducted fitness testing and demonstrated common first aid techniques used during sporting events. Elsewhere health and social care students were providing CPR demonstrations.

These activities provided a glimpse into life at the College. Additionally, attendees had the chance to spin the wheel to win free goodies, such as water bottles, coffee cups, and memory pens.

With fully funded further education, apprenticeships, and higher-level apprenticeship courses, the College has seen a surge in interest from potential students. Over 131 attendees visited the Lurgan campus on Wednesday, 12th March, to explore their options.

Speaking on the Lurgan Open Day campus event, Stephen Todd, Assistant Director of IT Development and Information Systems commented:

"We were absolutely thrilled to see such an incredible turnout at our recent Open Day at Lurgan campus. The energy and enthusiasm from prospective students and their families was palpable, and it truly highlighted the vital role further education plays in shaping future careers. Seeing so many individuals engaging with our expert staff and exploring the diverse range of opportunities we offer reinforces our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education for the local community."

