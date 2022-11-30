Register
Lydia's award winning 'Moving Image'

A Ballymoney student received an award last week as CCEA’s Moving Image Arts Showcase returned to the big screen.

By Una Culkin
4 minutes ago
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 2:41pm

The two-day event, supported by Northern Ireland Screen, Foyle Film Festival, City of Derry Crystal and Cinemagic Film and Television Festival, once again brought together GCSE, AS and A Level students to see their work on the big screen.

The showcase was the first in three years, following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, and the films and animations on show brought to life an array of genres for the audience.

Lydia Frew from Dalriada School, Ballymoney, was awarded joint second place for GCSE Best Animation Film.

Lydia Frew from Dalriada School, Ballymoney, was awarded joint 2nd Place for GCSE Best Animation Film by Grainne Owl from Paper Owl Films along CCEA’s Michael Crossan, NI Screen’s David McConnell and Cinemagic’s Joan Burney at the 2022 Moving Image Arts Showcase.

CCEA’s Temporary Director of Examinations, Amanda Swann, said: “On behalf of everyone at CCEA I wish to congratulate every student who was shortlisted for the Moving Image Arts Showcase this year. We are delighted to be back and shining a spotlight on the exceptionally high standard of creativity, imagination, and skill of our local students."

