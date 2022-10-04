Lydia’s top results lead to apprenticeship at global firm

This will allow Lydia Fletcher to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree and a Level 6 Digital Technology Solutions apprenticeship qualification.

Lydia completed a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Information Technology and Computing at the College’s Coleraine campus and her outstanding results helped secure her apprenticeship.

Lydia realised from an early age that she wanted to study computing and, after considering her options, decided to go down the vocational route at Northern Regional College, rather than staying on at school.

Pictured is Lydia Fletcher who achieved triple distinction stars after completing BTEC computing at Northern Regional College’s Coleraine campus

“I didn’t want to do A-Levels because although there were computing options available at school, the subjects offered didn’t include in-depth modules,” she said.

"The College’s BTEC Computing course covered a range of interesting topics and I graduated from the course feeling that I had a well-rounded knowledge for a career in IT or computing.”

As an apprentice, she will ‘earn as she learns’ and on successful completion will graduate with a BEng degree, thanks to Queen’s Software Engineering with Digital Technology Partnership with PwC. As part of the programme, Lydia will have gained extensive on-the-job training with PwC.

Through training she will have the opportunity to gain an insight into a variety of teams across the technology spectrum whilst developing her technical specialism as she progresses through the apprenticeship.

Lydia said: “I can’t wait to have an opportunity to work in their new offices located in Merchant Square in Belfast city centre. It seems PwC has a modern way of working and a strong support system for those who work there. Already I have been given a mentor who will support me throughout my experience.”

Reflecting on her experience, she said that the support received from her course co-ordinators and lecturers, Ricky Ho and Megan Porter was a big contribution to her success.