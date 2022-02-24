Tom is on song for BBC School Soloist final

Macosquin Primary School pupil Tom Johnston impressed the judges with his performance of ‘Electricity’ from Billy Elliot the Musical.

The young performer is no stranger to the stage as he has been performing with Ballywillan Drama Group since the age of eight when he played Clarence, singing solo in Whistle Down the Wind. Tom is currently in rehearsals with Ballywillan to play Benjamin in their forthcoming production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat in April.

The P7 pupil also plays the saxophone and is working on his Grade 6 exam in Musical Theatre.

At the most recent Coleraine Music Festival, Tom was presented with a Special Award for Most Promising Singer in Primary School.

For the final, the young soloists will have their performances televised for a broadcast in March. Tom will reprise ‘Electricity’ and has been learning a new song to sing since the semi-finals.

Mrs Kelsey McCrory from Macosquin Primary School is his accompanist.

Tom’s mum Averil said: “Mrs McCrory also taught him in P5 and P6. She has been absolutely amazing with him. In fact Macosquin Primary School have really given Tom fabulous support throughout the whole competition.

“As has Mrs Cathy Sweeney, Tom’s singing teacher. She has been teaching Tom singing since he was five years old and he has weekly lessons with her.”

The BBC Northern Ireland School Soloist of the Year 2022 final is on BBC One Northern Ireland on Sunday, March 6 at 5.05pm and also on BBC iPlayer.