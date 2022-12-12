Maghera student, Caoimhe Tohill, who is currently studying at Ulster University Business School has been named as one of the top three University students during this year’s BDO NI Interview Awards - an initiative aimed at putting students through their paces in a series of simulated interview scenarios.

The awards, now in their 7th year is organised by the Business School at Ulster University as part of the BSc (Hons) Accounting Pathways Programme with support from BDO Northern Ireland.

Eighty-nine students took part in the Interview skills session delivered by BDO NI as part of the award scheme with 23 taking part in this year’s interview competition, competing in a range of practical and skills led challenges, including taking part in mock interviews.

As one of the top three students, Caoimhe was commended by judges for demonstrating strong communication and creativity during her mock interview and received a cash prize alongside the opportunity to continue her development with an initial internship with the firm and ongoing mentoring support from BDO NI during the remainder of her university studies.

Pictured from left are Nigel Harra, Senior Partner at BDO NI, Caoimhe Tohill and Laura Morgan, Lecturer at Ulster University. Elaine Hill Photography

Caoimhe said: “As a second-year student hoping to secure a graduate position in due course, I found the interview experience invaluable within my preparation. I felt the BDO session prior had provided me with useful tips and tricks, helping me gain confidence and build my ability to perform well.

“I’d definitely recommend this workshop to all undergraduate students within the university as it provides the opportunity to broaden your knowledge alongside creating connections with potential employers. I also received detailed feedback from the company, outlining my strengths and possible improvements.”

Nigel Harra, Senior Partner at BDO Northern Ireland said: “This programme continues to be very popular with university students, not only in providing the opportunity to compete with their fellow peers but it opens the door to opportunities with potential future employers at a very early stage in their careers.