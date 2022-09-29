Register
Magherafelt High School hold their annual prize night

There was a good turnout for at the annual prize night of Magherafelt High School.

By Stanley Campbell
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 3:34 pm
Pictured at Magherafelt High School's Prize Night are, from left, special guest James Alexander - UTV personality from Rare Breed Programme - and Vice Principal Stephen Fleming.
Students received awards for their achievements over the past year in a wide range of disciplines including academic and sporting fields across the form class years.

Last year the prize night had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, so it was good to see pupils, parents and teachers come together for this year's event, which was a huge success.

The special speaker was UTV personality from the Rare Breed Programme James Alexander.

Year Nine prize winners pictured at Magherafelt High School's annual Prize Night.
Year 14 prize winners at Magherafelt High School's annual prize night.
Magherafelt High School's Head Boy and Head Girl pictured at the annual prize night.

Pictured are the top GCSE performers at Magherafelt High School prize night.
Sports winners at Magherafelt High School show off their trophies at the recent prize night.
