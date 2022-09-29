Magherafelt High School hold their annual prize night
There was a good turnout for at the annual prize night of Magherafelt High School.
Students received awards for their achievements over the past year in a wide range of disciplines including academic and sporting fields across the form class years.
Last year the prize night had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, so it was good to see pupils, parents and teachers come together for this year's event, which was a huge success.
The special speaker was UTV personality from the Rare Breed Programme James Alexander.
