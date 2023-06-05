Magherafelt lecturer Kiera O’Kane shortlisted for Inspiring Tutor of the Year Award

Kiera O’Kane, Inclusive Learning lecturer at the Magherafelt campus of the Northern Regional College (NRC) is shortlisted for the Inspiring Tutor of the Year Award in the Open College Network NI (OCN NI) Learning Endeavour Awards later this month.

The NRC has been being nominated in four of the eight categories.

The Learning Endeavour Awards aim to recognise and celebrate the achievements of individuals and their providers, by highlighting the power of learning to transform lives for the better.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The College has been shortlisted for the Advancing Learning Through Innovation category in recognition of being the first College to fully deliver Essential Skills Application of Number and Communication courses online.

Kiera O’Kane, Inclusive Learning lecturer at the Magherafelt campus of the Northern Regional College (NRC) has been shortlisted for the Inspiring Tutor of the Year Award.

Congratulating the nominees, Mel Higgins, Principal & Chief Executive at Northern Regional College said: “I am delighted to learn of the nominations across a range of the categories at this year’s OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards.

"To have two students shortlisted for the Further Education Learning of the Year Award and a further student nominated for the Essential Skills Learner of the Year is a fantastic achievement for our students.

"At Northern Regional College, we are committed to equipping all of our students with the knowledge and skills to support employment and career progression at local, national and global level, so it is particularly pleasing to see these students being commended in this way.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mel continued, “I am continually impressed by the inspiration, encouragement and enthusiasm of our College staff. Kiera being nominated for the Inspiring Tutor of the Year Award demonstrates the commitment of our staff to delivering a high-quality learningexperience for all of our students.”

He added, “For the College to be shortlisted for the Advanced Learning Through Innovation category is a true testament of the College’s staff and their dedication, always putting the needs of the learner first, embedding and utilising digital technologies to be adaptive and responsive to learner’s needs in an ever-changing environment. I wish everyone luck for the announcement of the winners at the end of the month.”