Magherafelt school joint winners of the 2023 NI Schools’ Business Challenge

St Mary's Grammar in Magherafelt has been crowned joint winners of the annual NI Schools' Business Challenge.

The South Derry school shares the honour with Rathmore Grammar School in Belfast.

One hundred pupils from schools across Northern Ireland took part in the competition.

A partnership between Queen’s Management School, BDO Northern Ireland, Henderson Group and supported by CCEA, the competition tests the business acumen of A-Level Business Studies pupils who are tasked to work in teams to develop a business strategy in real time.

Katie O'Reilly of Rathmore Grammar (left) and Emma McNally of St Mary's Grammar (right) are presented with the 2023 NI Schools' Business Challenge winner's trophy as joint champions by event organisers (L-R) Laura Jackson, BDO NI Partner and Honorary Professor at Queen's Management School, Professor Ciaran Connolly of Queen's Management School, Jill Armer, Education Manager for Business Studies at CCEA and Billy Moore, Financial Director at Henderson Group.Pic: Brian Thompson

This year’s, competition which also supports the CCEA’s business related A-level qualifications, took place at Queen’s Management School, Riddel Hall with the winning teams being selected after the panel of judges couldn’t separate the two entries from both St Mary’s and Rathmore.

Laura Jackson, Partner at BDO Northern Ireland and Honorary Professor at Queen's Management School said: “Practical challenges contribute to students learning and helps prepare them for their future, the earlier students can have access to this type of experience the more equipped they will be. This challenge gives pupils the opportunity to develop important skills that will stand them in good stead in the world of business and beyond.

"The talent that we are seeing coming through in these challenges is a testament to our young people and those who are guiding them in their education.”

On the day, a business case study was provided to students by Henderson Group with pupils tasked with developing and pitching a business strategy to the judging panel.