Magherafelt: sod-cutting ceremony for £4.9m 'equality' project at Kilronan School
Sharlene Deehan was speaking following a sod-cutting ceremony at the school for children with severe learning difficulties.
The School Enhancement Programme (SEP) project will deliver a single-storey extension with new specialist classrooms, social areas and support accommodation.
The principal said: ''Governors, staff, parents and pupils are delighted to be at this stage of our SEP Journey. We are thankful to the previous principal, governors and staff who initiated the project many years ago.
"On completion the SEP should provide equality for our leaners with their mainstream peers in terms of resourcing and experiences, providing a modern, bright building which will vastly enhance the day to day running for the ever changing profile of pupils, our dedicated and caring staff and indeed the whole school community.”
The ceremony was attended by Education Minister Paul Givan, who said: “This is an exciting day for everyone at Kilronan, marking the start of a very important programme of construction.
“The investment of nearly £5million will deliver many benefits for pupils, school staff and local families. This project will provide modern facilities which will help children and young people at Kilronan to grow, thrive, learn and achieve their full potential.”
Construction is due to be completed in late summer 2026.
The minister added: “I recently established the SEN Capital Investment Programme to ensure SEN pupils have access to quality education settings and that our teachers and non-teaching staff have access to the resources needed to support the excellent work that they do.
“This project marks the first of 10 special school SEP projects to proceed to construction and represents my firm commitment to delivering quality accommodation for children and young people with special educational needs.”
Kilronan School was announced in the second tranche of 16 schools to progress from the second SEP on January 21, 2019.
Isherwood and Ellis are the integrated consultant team for the project, while Bell Contracts & Co. Ltd. has been appointed to carry out the construction works
