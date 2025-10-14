Magherafelt student Chloe Monaghan comes top in GSCE Agriculture

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Oct 2025, 16:54 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 17:01 BST
Sixteen-year-old Chloe Monaghan whose parents farm at Lissan, near Cookstown, is the first winner of the Harper Adams Crystal Bowl presented to St Pius X College, Magherafelt, to be awarded annually to the top student in the GCSE Agriculture & Land Use examinations.

Chloe is the very first winner of the Harper Adams bowl.

Most Popular

St Pius College only introduced the GCSE Agriculture course in 2023 and Chloe is a member of that first cohort of students which were examined this year.

placeholder image
Read More
In pictures: This year's new Mid Ulster P1 pupils are all smiles in their first ...
Chloe Monaghan the first winner of the Harpers Adams bowler. Credit: Suppliedplaceholder image
Chloe Monaghan the first winner of the Harpers Adams bowler. Credit: Supplied

Chloe has remained at school and is studying A level subjects with the intent of undertaking a degree in agriculture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bowl was presented to St Pius X College by Harper Adams in Ireland, the association of over 1,400 Harper Adams graduates in the island of Ireland.

Harper Adams is the University for food production and technology, animal health and wellbeing, and their contribution to sustainable, living environments for our planet’s inhabitants.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice