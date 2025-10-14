Magherafelt student Chloe Monaghan comes top in GSCE Agriculture
Chloe is the very first winner of the Harper Adams bowl.
St Pius College only introduced the GCSE Agriculture course in 2023 and Chloe is a member of that first cohort of students which were examined this year.
Chloe has remained at school and is studying A level subjects with the intent of undertaking a degree in agriculture.
The bowl was presented to St Pius X College by Harper Adams in Ireland, the association of over 1,400 Harper Adams graduates in the island of Ireland.
Harper Adams is the University for food production and technology, animal health and wellbeing, and their contribution to sustainable, living environments for our planet’s inhabitants.