Make your new start at Northern Regional College

Courses start in this month and range from Level 2 through to graduate Level 5, in subject areas where job growth is expected to be high post-pandemic. This includes Digital Marketing, Green Technologies, Leadership and Management, Safeguarding, Social Care and Early Years studies.

All courses are either accredited or industry recognised and are available through Skill Up, a flexible skills programme fully funded by the Department for the Economy. There are no costs associated with the courses which will be delivered through blended and online learning. Anyone aged 18 and over and eligible to work in the UK can apply.

All six further education colleges are involved in the delivery of Skill Up and there are up to 7,000 free places available until end of June 2022.

These are just some of the courses currently offered by NRC and open for applications: Digital Marketing: Level 2 Digital Marketing - start date January 17. Level 2 Social Media - start date January 20. Graduate Programme: Level 5 Leadership & Management (Graduate programme) - start date January 20. Social Care & Early Years: Level 2 Meeting the Needs of Learners with ADHD in the Mainstream Classroom - start date January 18

Level 3 Infant/Child Mental Health and it’s Impact on Social/Emotional Development - start date January 19. Further courses are to be released including Level 3 Digital Prototype Design and Manufacture; Level 3 Hybrid Electrical Vehicle Repair; Level 3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology; Level 3 Health and Social Care; Level 3 Supporting the Delivery of Customer Service; Level 3 Inventory Management; Level 3 Green Logistics; Level 3 Global Logistics; Level 3 Logistics and Transport; Level 4 Social Media and Digital Marketing and Graduate programmes in Digital Marketing and Cyber Security.