Manchester United Foundation host Street Reds Easter Festival at Oakgrove Integrated College

Some of tbe younger age group pictured with Manchester United Foundation's Stephen Parkhouse and Foundation coaches at the Easter tournament in Oakgrove College.

Street Reds is a free community football programme, which uses the means of football to support young people within Caw and Shantallow areas. Over 50 participants from both Street Reds sites came together to take part in a day full of activities, workshops and football at Oakgrove Integrated College over the Easter break. Pat McGibbon, ex-Manchester United player and founder of Train 2B Smart mental health charity, spoke about his career,

offered advice, and delivered an inspirational workshop around resilience and mental health.

Pat McGibbon said: “It was a privilege to visit the coaches and young people involved with Manchester United Foundation’s Street Reds programme. Sports and activity is a brilliant way to bring people and communities together and I’ve made lifelong friends from the area through football, including with one of the Foundation coaches, Stephen Parkhouse, from our successful Glentoran days.

STREET REDS!. . . . .Officers from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service pictured at the Manchester United Foundation 'Street Reds Easter Soccer Festival' at Oakgrove Integrated College. Included are Foundation representatives and Pat McGibbon, ex-Manchester United player and founder of Train 2B Smart mental health charity. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

"It was great to get the chance to speak to the children and young people about my sporting journey with Manchester United, Wigan Athletic, my work within the area of mental health, and to get the opportunity to deliver a short activity workshop on emotions.”

The Policing Community Safety Partnerships were also in attendance with community safety wardens talking about their experiences and offering support to the young people within their communities if needed. The fire services gave the participants a first-hand insight into being a fire fighter while also providing access to the equipment and fire truck. They also spoke to the young people about their role in supporting the community.

Matthew Lewsley, Manchester United Foundation’s Outreach Manager for Northern Ireland, said: “It was great to bring the two sites, Caw and Shantallow, together during the Easter break, to not only be physically active through football but to also socially educate the young people through mental health workshops, talking sessions with the PCSP and have the fire service come down to interact with the group.

“The Street Reds programme has been a brilliant initiative since launching in late September and we want to continue to engage young people and their communities through the means of football. Overall, the programme has been a success here in Derry/Londonderry and we would like to thank our partners and funders for their continued support. We look forward to providing further opportunities to the young people in the city and we have exciting plans ahead.”