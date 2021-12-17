Marie Curie Daffodil planting fundraising at Loreto

On behalf of the College, Year 14 students Khaled Al Hasan and Jessie McGilligan recently presented Barbara Dempsey, representative of Marie Curie, with a cheque for £625.

Khaled and Jessie, along with the other Year 14 Environmental Prefects, led the whole school daffodil planting event around the grotto area at the front of the school campus.

Each class was allocated a time to work with the Year 14 team, who taught the younger students how to plant in the bulbs – signs of future hopes in the Loreto grounds. The proceeds were donated to Marie Curie.

Mrs Siobhan McCarry (Senior Leader) expressed the school’s thanks to Barbara for her visit to Loreto College, as well as expressing her appreciation for the work of the College’s environmental team.

Not only have they encouraged outdoor learning, but they have shown wonderful team-work with the younger students, alongside supporting the work of Marie Curie.

Mrs McCarry added that the College’s staff are very proud of everyone for taking part.