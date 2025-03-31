Teams from Limavady Grammar School, Ballycastle High School and Dominican College Portstewart took part this year’s event.

Company Programme is Young Enterprise NI’s flagship entrepreneurship programme with over 1,000 students participating between the ages of 15 to 19 years. The Programme gives students first-hand experience of setting up and running their own real business.

From devising a product concept, development of the actual product, creating a business plan, raising capital, marketing and management of all major business functions, the Company Programme is a comprehensive all round business experience.

Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “Council was pleased to support the attendance of students from the Borough at the Big Market events in St George’s Market in December and Foyleside Shopping Centre in February.

“Furthermore, Go Succeed was delighted to back Young Enterprise Big Market Trade Fair roadshow, across six events in February this year. Participation in the programme fosters entrepreneurship among young people and encourages them to gain practical experience in a real-world marketplace.

“I congratulate the students from the participating teams, and I wish them well in their future academic and professional journeys.”

1 . NEWS Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan visited Limavady Grammar School to meet students who recently took part in the Young Enterprise NI Company Programme and traded at Big Market events sponsored by Council’s Go Succeed programme. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

