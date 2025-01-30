Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens went back to school recently to highlight his aim to amplify the voices of the young people of the Borough.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Ciarán McQuillan visited North Coast Integrated College in Coleraine for a ‘Breaktime with the Mayor’ session.

The visit was organised as part of the Shared Education group for Pupil Voice, which Council’s Good Relations team is represented on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The session included group discussions with Key Stage 4 pupils on issues such as citizenship, leadership in the community and how young people can get involved in local politics.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured with North Coast Integrated College Principal Angela Passmore and Key Stage 4 students at ‘Breaktime with the Mayor’ part of the ‘Pupil Voice’ series held in the school.

Councillor McQuillan said: “As the youngest Mayor in the history of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, one of my aims during my term of office is to amplify the voices and aspirations of young people.

“During my visit I was able to share my own journey through university into politics, and explain how the democratic process works and chat to the students about their own aspirations.

“During the school visit, I also had the opportunity to talk about mental health, particularly for young people, and highlight that help is available for anyone who is struggling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor has partnered with NI based mental health charity MindWise to promote the support they offer, and hopes this partnership will also trigger conversations in schools and community groups across Causeway Coast and Glens.

The Mayor added: “I was delighted to meet the pupils from North Coast Integrated College and I hope my visit inspires a new generation of politicians; I also hope my discussions with them helps to normalise conversations about mental health from a young age.”