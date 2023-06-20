The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has held a special reception for schools who have been recognised in the prestigious Families First NI Education Awards.

Limavady Grammar School was named ‘Overall Winner for Best School in Northern Ireland’ at the 2023 awards, which were held recently at Titanic Belfast.

Rossmar School in Limavady was crowned ‘Best Special School in NI’, while St Patrick’s College, Dungiven won ‘Best School in Co Londonderry’.

Elsewhere, Raymond Kelly (St Patrick’s, Dungiven) took home the ‘Special Recognition GEM (Going the Extra Mile) Award’ and ‘Highly Commended Co Londonderry Teacher of the Year.’

Speaking at the reception in Cloonavin, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “I wish to pay tribute to the staff and pupils at each of these schools and I am delighted that all their work and dedication has been recognised in this way.”

Mayoral reception Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan hosted a special reception at Cloonavin for schools who had been recognised in the Family First NI Education Awards.

Mayoral reception Staff and pupils from St Patrick's College, Dungiven.

Mayoral reception Limavady Grammar School teacher Robert Donnell, Principal Nichola Madden, Head Girl Azura Rice, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, Head Boy Odhran Clenaghan, teacher Chris Little and Vice Principal Chris O'Donnell.

Mayoral reception The Mayor chats with pupils from Rossmar School.