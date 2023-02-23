Staff and pupils from Limavady High School have enjoyed a reception in Cloonavin following their success at the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The school received the prestigious Secondary School of the Year award at a special ceremony held in London in November last year.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “Limavady High School’s recent success at these UK-wide awards is a great source of pride for the area, and I was pleased to meet with the principal, staff members and the Head Boy and Head Girl to offer my congratulations on behalf of the Council.

“The school’s motto, ‘making connections, shaping futures’, is very relevant to this achievement, with everyone connected with the school helping to shape this success with the judges’ recognising the importance of the school’s role in the local community.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured with representatives of Limavady High School’s Leadership team and Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan, Councillor Aaron Callan and Councillor James McCorkell at the reception in Cloonavin.

“Well done to all the staff, students and their families for bringing this award to Limavady, and I wish the school continued success in the future.”

Darren Mornin, Principal at Limavady High School, thanked the Mayor saying: “Winning this national award is a huge achievement for our school community, Limavady and indeed the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area. The school has a dedicated, dynamic, and hardworking team of teaching and non-teaching staff who are all committed to developing the whole child.

“The ethos of the school is one of inclusivity and support in a caring environment where each child is valued, and the school specialises in pastoral care. This award is amazing recognition for all the hard work everyone here has put into making Limavady such a special place to be educated.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured with Head Teacher Darren Mornin, Head Boy Jack McCorkell and Head Girl Maddison Duff from Limavady High School, winners of the Pearson Award for Making a Difference – Secondary School of the Year in the UK.