Two Mid and East Antrim primary school pupils have scooped awards after designing delicious new flavours of ice cream.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Close to 200 entries were received from Primary 4 and 5 pupils from across the borough as part of the competition, with their submissions including a marketing poster to promote their new product.

Delivered as part of Go Succeed, Northern Ireland’s free business support service that supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses, the competition was created by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in partnership with local gelato manufacturer, True Gelato.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corran Integrated Primary School pupil, Lucas Loughlin amazed the judges with his unique creation of a Larne Football Club themed entry - a refreshing mix of strawberry and white chocolate inspired by the club's red and white kit.

Lucas Loughlin from Corran Integrated Primary School with Christine Barnhill from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Karl Wilson from True Gelato. Photo: Chris Neely

As part of the prize, Lucas and his classmates were invited to an exclusive tour of Larne FC’s stadium.

Highlights included seeing the players' dressing rooms, exploring the tunnel leading to the pitch, and getting a glimpse of the training facilities used by their sporting heroes.

Lucas was also presented with his winning creation, brought to life for all to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, joint winner Eli Truesdale from Braidside Integrated Primary School wowed judges by designing an original flavour, as well as a marketing poster and mascot inspired by his favourite game.

Eli Truesdale from Braidside Integrated Primary School with Christine Barnhill from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Karl Wilson from True Gelato. Photo: Chris Neely

His winning creation, ‘Peely’s Peanut Butter Banana Choc Chip’, earned the entire class a special visit to their school from True Gelato.

During the visit, the children had the exciting opportunity to sample the winning flavour.

Both Lucas and Eli will have their award-winning ice cream flavours developed by True Gelato.