Mid Ulster DUP MLA opposed to Integrated Education Bill

Keith Buchanan MLA.

Speaking on Tuesday Mr Buchanan described the proposed Bill as “unfair and unequitable.”

He said: “No one disagrees with the concept of educating children of different faiths together; clearly this already happens throughout all sectors in Northern Ireland - not just the ‘Integrated Sector’.

“This co-education is further encouraged through Shared Education.

“The DUPs objection to this Bill, as introduced and amended, is that it clearly prioritises and elevates one sector above all others, this is simply unfair and unequitable.

“The Education Minister Michelle McIlveen will try to mitigate the worst excesses of the Bill, and along with my party colleagues I voted against it at 2nd stage.

“ My party still opposes the Bill but we need to do our level best now to protect the other sectors who will suffer most, notably the Controlled and Maintained sectors.

“As many will be aware an Independent Review of Education is being carried out as a commitment of NDNA – it is our view that any major decisions in respect of education in Northern Ireland should not be taken in advance of the panel’s report.

“Furthermore, this Private Members Bill changes the very core of our education system and has not been adequately consulted upon.

“We need to look carefully at those parties who did not oppose this Bill in committee and consideration stage and ask them and their party colleagues where they stand on protecting our Controlled and Maintained Schools.”

The Mid Ulster representative stressed it is the intention of the DUP to oppose the Integrated Education Bill as introduced.