Mid Ulster students set off for opportunity of a lifetime on US scholarship programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Five students from Mid Ulster will be setting off to the United States for the opportunity of a lifetime next month, as part of the prestigious Study USA scholarship programme.

They join the 30th cohort of 52 students from across Northern Ireland selected for the programme, who will spend the next academic year studying in American universities and colleges, across 22 states.

Brian Gervin from Dungannon, who is studying Accounting at Ulster University is heading to Spalding University in Kentucky; fellow Ulster University student Dylan Hunter, from Magherafelt, who is studying Sociology with Politics and International Studies, is off to Rosemont College, Pennsylvania; and Environmental Science student Louise Beattie is swapping Ulster University for Miscericordia University, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Brodison-McMinn, from Cookstown, is studying Law at Ulster University, and is heading to Westminster College, Pennsylvania and Clodagh McMenemy, from Pomeroy, is studying Criminology and Sociology at Queen’s University Belfast and will spend the next academic year at La Roche University, also in Pennsylvania.

Co Tyrone Study USA students (from left to right) Clodagh McMenemy, Brian Gervin, Chloe Brodison-McMinn, Dylan Hunter and Louise Beattie pictured with Moira Doherty, Department for the Economy and Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland. Photo Credit: Pacemaker Press International