The vice-principal of a Coleraine primary school has been crowned as the winner of the ‘Mighty Women of the Year in Teaching’ at the Family First awards.

Samantha Doey, Vice principal of Ballysally Primary School, was presented with the title at a glittering ceremony last weekend at the Culloden Hotel. This prestigious award was an appreciation of the care and support given to pupils and families within Ballysally Primary School.

Colleagues, parents and indeed past pupils voted for Mrs Doey, who said she was shocked to hear her name being read out as the overall winner.

Samantha said: “This award is for all of Ballysally and I am humbled and honoured to receive it.”

Samantha Doey from Ballysally PS

Principal, Geoff Dunn, commented: “Children are at the heart of all that Samantha does in Ballysally Primary. She is an inspiring teacher and leader for many reasons, but chiefly because of her nurturing compassion and drive to help children achieve. Children feel loved and Mrs Doey has this knack of stretching their self-perception, attitude and ability.

"She most certainly fully embodies our school Motto, ‘Learning through Nurturing.’ Parents were thrilled to hear of the news and there was an overwhelming sense of delight from the community with many messaged of congratulations given.”

One parent said: “Mrs Doey was the right teacher at the right time for my son. She made him!

"Mrs Doey really is an outstanding teacher and person, and I am so glad that she has had the award given to her for all she does for the children and school.”

Members of the Board of Governors were also delighted to hear of this noteworthy and well deserved achievement with one remarking: “Mrs Doey is an avid runner in her spare time and perhaps this is why she always goes the extra mile in school!”