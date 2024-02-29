Minister pledges support for special needs education during visit to Fleming Fulton
The Minister has emphasised the need for a system that consistently delivers for children and young people with Special Educational Needs through the provision of high quality and cost-effective services.
Mr Givan said: “I was humbled to visit Fleming Fulton School to meet pupils and staff and to witness the selfless hard work and dedication shown to the children and young people who attend the school.
“It was truly inspirational to meet the pupils and to listen to their stories about the positive experiences in their school where they are happy, learning and succeeding despite the challenges of what continues to be an increasingly constrained budgetary situation.”
Mr Givan was speaking after a visit to Café 15 at Fleming Fulton School, where senior pupils run a small social enterprise for staff, parents and visitors twice a month offering seasonal menus developed and cooked by the pupils.
“Evidence shows that our children and young people with Special Educational Needs do not always enjoy the same educational experiences and outcomes as their peers,” continued Mr Givan. “That is unacceptable.
“My goal for children and young people with Special Educational Needs is a system where their needs are met with the right support from the right people at the right time and in the right place.
“I will work collectively with my colleagues around the Executive table to make the case for urgent additional investment to help deliver on this commitment.”