MLA Bradley presses for update on three-school amalgamation and welcomes Loreto funding

The new Education Minister is to update East Londonderry DUP MLA Maurice Bradley on the amalgamation of three north coast schools
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT
During Question Time at Stormont on Monday (February 12), MLA Bradley asked Education Minister, Paul Girvan MLA, for an update on the merger of Dunluce School, North Coast Integrated College and Coleraine College, which is planned to take place in two years time.

Mr Bradley said: "In the latest correspondence to parents of all three schools, parents were informed that a new Principal would be in place by Spring 2024, with the new school to be established on September 1, 2026."

The Minister of Education also made a statement on the future of investment in school infrastructure.

The new Education Minister is to update East Londonderry MLA Maurice Bradley on the amalgamation of Coleraine College, Dunluce School and North Coast Integrated College. Credit NI WorldThe new Education Minister is to update East Londonderry MLA Maurice Bradley on the amalgamation of Coleraine College, Dunluce School and North Coast Integrated College. Credit NI World
Mr Bradley said: "I am delighted to have been given an assurance that Loreto College are listed as one of seven schools in Northern Ireland to avail of significant funding for planning and design works. This is welcome news for the area."

