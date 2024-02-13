Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During Question Time at Stormont on Monday (February 12), MLA Bradley asked Education Minister, Paul Girvan MLA, for an update on the merger of Dunluce School, North Coast Integrated College and Coleraine College, which is planned to take place in two years time.

Mr Bradley said: "In the latest correspondence to parents of all three schools, parents were informed that a new Principal would be in place by Spring 2024, with the new school to be established on September 1, 2026."

The Minister of Education also made a statement on the future of investment in school infrastructure.

The new Education Minister is to update East Londonderry MLA Maurice Bradley on the amalgamation of Coleraine College, Dunluce School and North Coast Integrated College. Credit NI World