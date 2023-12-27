SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has urged the Education Authority (EA) to reinstate a crossing patrol guard at Hezlett Primary School in Castlerock. Credit NI World

After the Castlerock school’s previous crossing guard retired, recruitment was frozen due to budget issues. The school has reapplied to the Education Authority, only to be told they do not meet the criteria.

East Derry MLA Ms Hunter said: “The SDLP has been outspoken about the damage the recruitment freeze on crossing patrol guards caused for schools across the North. With many schools seeing their crossing guards retiring, this situation meant they could not be replaced, leading to safety concerns for school staff and parents.

“Many of our schools are situated in very busy areas, making it dangerous for children to cross the road without supervision, particularly when there’s heavy traffic in the mornings and afternoons. While I understand the EA faces significant funding pressures, the safety of children must come first and we were delighted when this recruitment freeze was lifted earlier this year."