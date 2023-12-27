MLA Hunter urges Education Authority to reconsider crossing guard at Hezlett PS
After the Castlerock school’s previous crossing guard retired, recruitment was frozen due to budget issues. The school has reapplied to the Education Authority, only to be told they do not meet the criteria.
East Derry MLA Ms Hunter said: “The SDLP has been outspoken about the damage the recruitment freeze on crossing patrol guards caused for schools across the North. With many schools seeing their crossing guards retiring, this situation meant they could not be replaced, leading to safety concerns for school staff and parents.
“Many of our schools are situated in very busy areas, making it dangerous for children to cross the road without supervision, particularly when there’s heavy traffic in the mornings and afternoons. While I understand the EA faces significant funding pressures, the safety of children must come first and we were delighted when this recruitment freeze was lifted earlier this year."
The SDLP MLA continued: “Given Hezlett Primary School has always had a crossing patrol guard in place until recently I cannot understand why the EA has now refused their application to recruit a new one. I welcome the school’s decision to appeal this and would urge the EA to grant their request to provide peace of mind to parents and staff and to ensure that no child is put at risk when crossing the road in the vicinity of this school.”