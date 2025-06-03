An East Londonderry MLA has written to the Education Minister to express his concern over “educational standards” in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

DUP MLA Maurice Bradley wrote to the Education Minister, Paul Givan MLA, asking for some clarity on the merger of Coleraine College, North Coast Integrated College and Dunluce School.

During Question Time in Stormont last week, Minister Givan revealed that he has asked for the business case for Causeway Academy to be re-submitted.

No potential permanent site for the school has yet been agreed despite a principal already being appointed and the school scheduled to open in September 2026.

Since then, MLA Bradley’s office has been contacted by concerned parents from all three schools seeking some clarification.

“These parents have told me that teachers from all three schools are leaving due to the uncertainty of the merger,” said the MLA.

“I cannot blame the staff members, they are seeking some security in their jobs. I have also been told that the Minister has never met with any of three Principals to discuss the merger.”

The MLA went on: “One parent I spoke to told me that three of her child’s teachers would not be teaching her daughter next year and highlighted issues with rapport and continuity.

“All three schools, Coleraine College, North Coast Integrated and Dunluce are working very hard to educate our children in very difficult circumstances.

“The only focus of these schools is to improve education standards in the area but they are getting little to no support.

“I think it is time for someone to make a decision on a site for this school, the uncertainty is having a detrimental impact on the education of our children and future leaders.”