Pupils from Moira Primary and Rowandale Integrated take to the streets to celebrate the end of the school year. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Moira school children take to the streets to celebrate the start of the summer holidays

Pupils from Moira Primary and Rowandale Integrated Primary took to the streets of the village to celebrate the end of another successful school year and the start of the summer holidays.