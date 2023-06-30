Moira school children take to the streets to celebrate the start of the summer holidays

Pupils from Moira Primary and Rowandale Integrated Primary took to the streets of the village to celebrate the end of another successful school year and the start of the summer holidays.
The ‘School’s Our for Summer’ event was held in Moira Demesne, with pupils parading through the village to enjoy and afternoon of fun activities in the park.
The pupils were joined by friends and family for a picnic, followed by story telling, arts and crafts, and lots of games for everyone.
1. Moira pupils celebrate the start of summer
Pupils from Moira Primary and Rowandale Integrated take to the streets to celebrate the end of the school year.
Pupils from Moira Primary and Rowandale Integrated take to the streets to celebrate the end of the school year.
Pupils from Moira Primary and Rowandale Integrated take to the streets to celebrate the end of the school year.
Pupils from Moira Primary and Rowandale Integrated take to the streets to celebrate the end of the school year.