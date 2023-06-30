Register
Pupils from Moira Primary and Rowandale Integrated take to the streets to celebrate the end of the school year. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyniPupils from Moira Primary and Rowandale Integrated take to the streets to celebrate the end of the school year. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Moira school children take to the streets to celebrate the start of the summer holidays

Pupils from Moira Primary and Rowandale Integrated Primary took to the streets of the village to celebrate the end of another successful school year and the start of the summer holidays.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:59 BST

The ‘School’s Our for Summer’ event was held in Moira Demesne, with pupils parading through the village to enjoy and afternoon of fun activities in the park.

The pupils were joined by friends and family for a picnic, followed by story telling, arts and crafts, and lots of games for everyone.

