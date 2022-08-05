Money supports summer scheme programmes at Newtownabbey SEN schools

Jordanstown School, Rostulla School and Hill Croft School were awarded funding of up to £5,000 from the local authority.

Thanks to this funding, the schools have been able to bring in a range of resources and activities for the children. Students have enjoyed pizza making, mini me yoga, jungle pets and rich music.

The schools were also able to purchase some new equipment which they will be able to use again in future academic years.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross during a visit to the summer scheme at Riverside School, Antrim.

Commenting on the initiative, Linzi Blair, from Hill Croft School said: “Receiving funding from the council for our summer scheme at Hill Croft School has made a real difference to our young people and their families.

“This year the funding has enabled us to purchase additional outdoor equipment to encourage our teenagers to enjoy spending time outside and develop their cycling skills.

“This linked with our theme of ‘Take 5 steps to well-being’ by providing a fun way to keep active. We were also able to provide a greater range of activities and a few treats for our young people during the scheme.

“The summer scheme is the highlight of the summer for our young people and much needed respite for many of our families as the scheme enables them to take their other children places and spend time with them which they would otherwise be unable to do.

Students enjoying sensory play at the Riverside summer scheme.

“We are so grateful to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for the support they show our young people through this funding and thank them for it”.

Money was also awarded to Riverside School in Antrim.

Following a visit to the Fennel Road school, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “I was delighted to attend Riverside School’s summer scheme and see the excellent additional activities available for the children thanks to this funding.