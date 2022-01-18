More than 66% of Lisburn people would support child’s school becoming integrated

Integrated Education Fund releases results of recent Lisburn poll

The survey, collated by Belfast-based independent polling company LucidTalk on behalf of the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), polled more than 200 people from all areas of the community in the Lisburn Area.

The survey also revealed that 81% of people in Lisburn believe that there should be a joined-up approach to planning education and housing to improve community relationships in the city.]

The report produced from the survey states: “The Integrated Education Fund (IEF) has been engaging with parents across the region to discuss educational provision in their local area through the website www.integratemyschool.com as well as organising a range of family-focused events and activities.

“Through our engagement in Lisburn it has become clear that many parents are supportive of integrated education for their children at Primary School level, but can’t access this option due to limited provision in the area.

“This micro-poll was commissioned to increase awareness of integrated education as well as to support anecdotal evidence that parents would like to see change, both locally and structurally, in our education system.”

Areas targeted during the poll include Lisburn town, Hillhall, Drumbo, Culcavy, Ravernet, Hillsborough - and towards Dromore, Mazetown, Maghaberry, Moira, Ballinderry, Magheragall, Magheralin, Drumbeg - towards south Dunmurry, Ballylesson, Aghalee.

Andrew Norrie of the IEF said: “We are going into an era where NI needs a fully inclusive education system, fit for the 21st Century. We need to see a dedicated governmental plan to accommodate the demands of our parents and children.”

The Integrated Education Fund held a free online event on Thursday (January 20) at 7pm for parents or other intrested parties.

At the event, the IEF discussied the results of the Lisburn micro-poll on education and there was an opportunity for everyone to ask any questions.