Mossley pupils enjoy world and jungle days
Students from Mossley Primary recently enjoyed immersing themselves in various themed days at the Hazelburn Road school.
By Russell Keers
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:40 BST
Pupils from Primary 6 enjoyed participating in a ‘Viking Day’ while Primary 5 students took part in an ‘Egyptian Day.’
Children from the Primary 2 classes had a ‘Jungle Day,’ enjoying an array of activities including art, ICT, drama and face painting.
