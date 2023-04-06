Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
38 minutes ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
41 minutes ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed
2 hours ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
3 hours ago Maundy Thursday 2023 - when is it and how it’s celebrated
15 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
Egyptian Day.Egyptian Day.
Egyptian Day.

Mossley pupils enjoy world and jungle days

Students from Mossley Primary recently enjoyed immersing themselves in various themed days at the Hazelburn Road school.

By Russell Keers
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:40 BST

Pupils from Primary 6 enjoyed participating in a ‘Viking Day’ while Primary 5 students took part in an ‘Egyptian Day.’

Children from the Primary 2 classes had a ‘Jungle Day,’ enjoying an array of activities including art, ICT, drama and face painting.

Jessica and Amelia from Primary 2 Room 7.

1. A roaring success

Jessica and Amelia from Primary 2 Room 7. Photo: Contributed

Pupils from Mrs McClelland's P2 class enjoying 'Jungle Day.'

2. Jungle Day

Pupils from Mrs McClelland's P2 class enjoying 'Jungle Day.' Photo: Contributed

Carter, Hanna, Grace, Ana, Mylee and Megan from the school's Primary 2 Room 5 class.

3. Jungle Day

Carter, Hanna, Grace, Ana, Mylee and Megan from the school's Primary 2 Room 5 class. Photo: Contributed

Emily, Zak and Connie from the Primary 2 Room 7 class.

4. Jungle Day

Emily, Zak and Connie from the Primary 2 Room 7 class. Photo: Contributed

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Students