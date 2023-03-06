Beauty Therapy and Nail Technology students at Northern Regional College who excelled at the preliminary stage of the WorldSkills competitions at their local campus, qualified for the inter-campus competitions and the next stage of an exciting journey that could take them all the way to the national finals.

The inter-campus competitions for Beauty Therapy and Nail Technology students were hosted by the College’s Trostan Avenue campus with the top three students on the Level 2 and Level 3 Beauty Therapy courses and the Level 3 Nail Technology courses at the Ballymena, Magherafelt and Newtownabbey campuses competing to secure a coveted spot in the prestigious national finals later this year.

Among the winners were mother and daughter, Kerri Anne and Tiana Wright from Ballymena who are both doing NVQ Level 3 Nail Technology course at Trostan Avenue.

Third place in the Nail Technology competition was filled by Kaitlyn Sempey, who is also a NVQ Level 3 Nail Technology student at Trostan Avenue.

Northern Regional College Beauty students who were placed in the top three of the inter-campus WorldSkills beauty competition with their models. From L-R Sharon Eatwell, Curriculum Area Manager for Hair and Beauty (Magherafelt campus); Charlene Balmer, Coco Rose Beauty and judge; Michaela Martin, 2nd (Magherafelt campus); Teri Walker, 1st (Trostan Ave); Kylee Brett 3RD (Trostan Ave) and Rosemary Finlay Curriculum Area Manager for Hair and Beauty (Trostan Ave).

There were two categories for Beauty Therapy students including make-up and massage.

The winners of the make-up competition are all NVQ Level 2 Beauty Therapy 2 students. In 1st place was Teri Walker (Trosan Ave); 2nd, was Michaela Martin (Magherafelt) and 3rd, was Kylee Brett (Trostan Ave).

The winners of the massage competition are all NVQ Beauty Therapy with Massage students: 1st, was Leah Hanna (Trostan Avenue); 2nd, was Anna Riberio (Newtownabbey); and 3rd Erica Cartmell Ballymoney.

Sharon Eatwell, Curriculum Area Manager for Hair and Beauty at Northern Regional College explained why she encouraged students to take part in the skills competitions:

Northern Regional College students who were successful in the College’s inter-campus WorldSkills competition with competition judge and lecturers, from L-R, the photograph includes Marlene Robinson, judge; Sharon Eatwell, Curriculum Area Manager for Hair and Beauty (Magherafelt campus); Leah Hanna, 1st (Trostan Avenue); Anna Riberio 2nd (Newtownabbey); Erica Cartmell 3rd Ballymoney and Rosemary Finlay Curriculum Area Manager for Hair and Beauty (Trostan Ave). All three students are doing a NVQ Level 3 course at the College’s Trostan Ave campus in Ballymena.

“WorldSkills competitions are widely recognised as the gold standard of skills excellence. They inspire competitors to challenge themselves and reach new heights, helping to turn their passion into a profession.

“Those selected for the inter-campus finals have shown exceptional levels of skill and creativity to get to this stage of the competition and now they have an opportunity to demonstrate their specialist skills and technical knowledge.

She continued: “This is the first year that the College’s beauty and nail students have taken part in the WorldSkills series of competitions, but we have followed the WorldSkills journey of students from other departments within the College and we would like to emulate their success at national level.”