Mrs Quinn signs off with another great set of GCSE results for Abbey
Once again GCSE Results Day 2024 was a fabulous occasion at Abbey Community College as students excelled themselves once again to achieve an outstanding 97% 5+ A*- C grades.
The atmosphere was electric with the usual cocktail of emotions, from nervous expectation to joy and utter delight, at what emerged from their individual student results envelopes on Thursday morning.
We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate such fantastic achievement across a wide range of GCSE and BTEC courses as the College’s motto of ‘Believe, Achieve, Succeed’ became a reality and smiles shone across so many happy faces.
Everyone at the College is incredibly proud of all students who achieved these outstanding results. Huge congratulations must also go to the dedicated teaching staff, who have worked tirelessly to support this success.
The consistently high results at Abbey Community College, is testament to a flexible curriculum and the support and encouragement all students receive. Staff, students, parents and families can be hugely proud of what has been achieved, so many opportunities for the future lie ahead.
Following this success, the largest number of students ever have already signed up to return to continue their studies in Sixth Form. Others will take vocational routes and for some, the world of work beckons.
The Principal, Mrs. Quinn, Governors, Staff and the entire Abbey family wish all of our Year 12 students good luck and continued success on whatever path they choose.
Any prospective Year 13 students who wish to discuss our Sixth Form will find the prospectus on the College website at www.abbeycommunitycollege.co.uk
