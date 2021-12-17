Musical success from Loreto’s singer Cora

Loreto College student Cora Harkin, winner of the Forestside Roots Live Young Singer Songwriter (U17) competition 2021

This competition attracts the finest young singer-songwriters from all over Ireland, so to win it is a huge honour.

As well as a cash prize, Cora will have her song produced, recorded and launched - a very exciting opportunity!

Cora was recently a semi-finalist in TG4’s Junior Eurovision Ireland, and is a well-known singer and performer, having performed recently for former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, when he was visiting the Guildhall, Derry.

As the end of the Autumn Term approached, the Loreto College Music Department held a Christmas Carol-Writing competition, marking 90 years of Loreto Education in Coleraine and 200 years of Loreto Education in Ireland: it is perhaps no surprise that Cora won this competition, and had the opportunity to perform her winning carol at the College’s Carol Service.