Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From Thursday – Sunday, February 15-25, the festival’s largest ever programme of archaeologists, environmentalists, psychologists, neuroscientists and much more come together to celebrate all things science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).

Over 300 events are planned across Northern Ireland covering everything from the natural world, our planet, and the vast expanse of space to technology, engineering, the mind and body, food and much more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Learn and practice navigational skills in Orienteering at Mussenden Temple and Downhill Demesne on Thursday, February 15 or on Thursday, February 22 at Ulster University’s Coleraine campus, hear from psychologist and best-selling author Professor Richard Wiseman as he explores the limits of the human mind and proves that we can all achieve more than we think.

Hear from psychologist and best-selling author Professor Richard Wiseman as he explores the limits of the human mind and proves that we can all achieve more than we think. Credit NI World

Investigating the impossible, Wiseman, who is Professor of the Public Understanding of Psychology at the University of Hertfordshire, poses the questions, how do magicians produce objects from thin air and defy gravity? Do ghosts exist and can psychics really predict the future? Can you achieve the impossible?

Commenting on the launch of this year’s festival, its director, Sarah Jones, said, “We are very excited to be celebrating our tenth anniversary with a fantastic programme of events for the young and old. This year’s festival not only showcases the marvels of science but also explores its connections with arts and culture and beyond.

“As ever, our festival extends right across Northern Ireland and for the first time even crosses borders. For ten years we have spread the joy of science, sparked fascination with technology, engineering and maths and facilitated thought-provoking discussions regarding the arts – we look forward to building upon this not only this year but for many more to come.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

NI Science Festival is supported by the Department for the Economy, Belfast City Council, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ulster University, Queen’s University Belfast, British Council Northern Ireland, MCS Group, The Open University NI, Arts & Business NI, Matrix NI, Film Hub NI, Institute of Physics, OCN NI and Belfast Harbour.

Learn and practice navigational skills in Orienteering at Mussenden Temple & Downhill Demesne on Thursday 15th February. Credit NI Science Festival