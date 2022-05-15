New Antrim and Newtownabbey Youth Voice democracy forum attracts 19 young people

The Education Authority has asked the borough council to establish a Youth Voice body with participation from councillors, senior youth workers, statutory and voluntary organisations and local youth in the 16 to 21-year-old age group.

To date, 19 young people have signed up with five places remaining. They are currently taking part in team-building exercises.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youth Voice will offer young people across the borough the opportunity to have a say in decisions in their council area, supported by the Education Authority’s Youth Services, to ensure that key issues of interest to them are brought to the attention of the council.

Mossley Mill

The group will meet on a weekly basis to “identify and take forward issues relating to young people in the local area” with opportunities for study visits and residentials.

A Youth Voice Partnership Board is being developed to support and fund Youth Voice with representation from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Education Authority, Northern Ireland Housing Executive, Translink, Apex Housing, Clanmill Housing, Children and Young People’s Strategic Partnership and Impact Network NI and remains open to new members.

The partnership board will be chaired by Antrim and Newtownabbey’s mayor and will include elected members. Group leaders are being asked to nominate a representative from each party.

Speaking at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Community Planning Committee on Monday evening, Threemilewater DUP Councillor Mark Cooper BEM said: “I look forward to seeing what will come forth from our youth. They are our future.

Antrim Civic Centre

“It will be quite interesting to see what our youth have to say across our borough.”

Young people have been sharing their thoughts online saying: “People need to know more about the positive impact young people have on their community.

“We also need to make space for young people’s voices to be heard and have a say on issues of promoting real change for young people and work alongside the council campaigning for change.”

A Youth Voice panel is expected to be formed in district council areas across Northern Ireland.