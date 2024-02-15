The Education Minister has confirmed he will prioritise plans for a new build at Dromore High School.

Back in 2022, Dromore High was named as one of 28 priority projects however, due to the Stormont deadlock and no Executive to allocate funding, those plans were put on hold.

Education Minister Paul Givan has now given the green light to seven projects, with Dromore High School making the cut.

The Lagan Valley MLA used his first ministerial statement in the Assembly to make the announcement.

He said: “Children have the right to be educated in schools which are comfortable, safe, and are properly designed and resourced to support learning.

“I have commissioned, as a matter of priority, a Capital Investment Strategy for Education which sets out a compelling vision for an innovative investment aligned to wider education.”

Principal of Dromore High School, Mr Ian McConaghy, has welcomed the announcement that his school will be a key beneficiary.

"The announcement by Minister Givan will be welcomed by the entire town of Dromore.”

He continued: “The stop start nature of the process over many years, and in particular the last 12 months has been frustrating for our community. However, we welcome the proactive and prompt approach adopted by the Minister and support wholeheartedly his call for investment in the school estate.

“We now ask the Executive to support him in prioritising the modernisation of schools and to acknowledge the financial commitment as an important investment for the economy and the country.”

The next step in progressing the proposals is to appoint an Integrated Consultancy Team to take the projects forward.

Once members have agreed plans, a contractor will be appointed and building can commence.

When the project will be complete, however, will largely depend on how much money is in the pot.