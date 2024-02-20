Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Minister has written to principals following his decision to lift the pause on a number of schools in the worst condition, announced for capital funding in 2022.

Commenting on the development, the Minister stated: “Last week I announced my plans to deliver a modern fit for purpose education system that meets the needs of our society and our pupils in the 21st Century.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There is not a moment to lose. That is why to begin this process, Integrated Consultancy Teams will now be appointed to progress this ambitious programme of new build projects for schools in the worst conditions.”

Edmund Rice College. (Pic: ERC).

The Minister delivered the first statement to the Assembly last week on Sustainable Investment in Education Infrastructure.

The Minister added: “Children across Northern Ireland have the right to be educated in schools which are comfortable and safe, are of good quality and are properly designed and resourced to support their learning.

“We need to transform our school buildings so that they are truly fit for the future and can provide the best possible education experience for our young people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There can be no greater investment in our future than investment in education, therefore I will continue to make the case for significant additional capital funding for our schools’ estate.”

The announcement has been welcomed by Principal of Edmund Rice College, Paul Berne, who branded the news as a “great day” for the Hightown Road school.

Mr Berne said: “This is a great day for our school and the most wonderful news for our pupils, staff, governors, trustees and wider community who have campaigned for this for a very long time.

“In 2022, ERC was one of 28 schools to be progressed towards a new school build but shortly afterwards the process was paused by the Department of Education due to budgetary constraints.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am delighted to receive correspondence from the Department to advise that work will now recommence to progress the appointment of an Integrated Consultant Team to make our new school build a reality.

"A new, modern, fit for purpose school will be created so that our youngsters in Glengormley, Newtownabbey and north Belfast will have a school truly befitting of them.

“This is an important step towards ensuring our pupils have the best facilities and opportunities in life. It is no more than they deserve and we can’t wait to get started.”

The six other schools included the announcement are Carrickfergus Academy, Loreto College (Coleraine), Dromore High School, Portadown College, Mercy College (Belfast) and Malone Integrated College (Belfast).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Welcoming the news that Edmund Rice College and Mercy College are included in the plans, North Belfast Sinn Fein MP John Finucane explained: “I am pleased that the Minister of Education has announced today that there will be two new school builds in north Belfast.