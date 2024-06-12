Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coleraine’s new school, which sees the amalgamation of three colleges, will be called Causeway Academy.

The name, Causeway Academy, was agreed after engagement with pupils and staff of Coleraine College, Dunluce School, and North Coast Integrated College.

The Education Authority and the Interim Board of Governors (IBOG) have also announced the appointment of Ms Ruth Harkness as Principal Designate of the newly named Causeway Academy.

Ms Harkness has been appointed to lead the amalgamation of Coleraine College, Dunluce School, and North Coast Integrated College and will take up post in October 2024.

Ruth Harkness has been appointed Principal Designate for Causeway Academy. CREDIT EDUCATION AUTHORITY

Currently, Principal of Craigavon Senior High School, Ms Harkness has a wealth of experience and notable achievements spanning two decades. Prior to taking up her current role, Ms Harkness spent 14 years in Neston High School, a large 11-18 co-educational secondary academy in Cheshire.

Ms Harkness’ final four years at the school were in the role as an Assistant Headteacher.

Jim McCartney, Chairperson of the Interim Board of Governors for Causeway Academy, said: “Ms Harkness’s commitment, dedication and exceptional leadership has resulted in positive change and continued success at Craigavon Senior High School.

"During her time there, the school has achieved its highest student outcomes and seen a significant growth in student numbers, with Ms Harkness leading the transition from delivery on two campuses to one all while maintaining a student-centred approach.

The Interim Board of Governors meet with the new Principal Designate of the newly named Causeway Academy. CREDIT EDUCATION AUTHORITY

“At the heart of her leadership lies values that firmly place the student at the centre. She is committed to creating a nurturing and integrated learning environment which meets the needs of all young people. Ms Harkness is committed to fostering an inclusive community where diversity is valued and celebrated.”

Ms Harkness said: “I am honoured to lead this new Integrated school in partnership with Ulster University, bringing three schools in the Causeway area together to create a shared vision and collective ambition valued by all in our community.

"Our students deserve the best, and I am committed to providing a safe, inclusive, and academically enriching environment. Together, we will create a school where every student feels valued, challenged, and prepared for their exciting futures.”

