The project represents an investment of £25million from Fresh Start funding.

Speaking at the event, the minister said: “I welcome this £25million investment which represents a significant milestone for Ulidia Integrated College. Once completed this new school will provide much needed education benefits for pupils, staff, teachers, parents and for the wider community.

“Schools are very much the hub of any community. I am certain that this investment will have a major impact on the wider local community, promoting good relations and creating many positive outcomes.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen is joined by school and project team representatives at the sod-cutting ceremony.

“Ongoing investment in our schools’ estate is essential if we are to continue to deliver a high quality education for all our young people as well providing a boost to the local economy and securing construction jobs.”

The Fresh Start funding forms part of the UK Government's commitment, via the Fresh Start and Stormont House agreements, to deliver up to £500m of new capital funding over 10 years to support shared and integrated education.

Acknowledging the work of the school and its stakeholders in bringing the project to this stage, the minister concluded: “I would like to thank everyone involved in this project for their hard work and commitment in getting it to this stage.

“This is a good day for everyone at Ulidia Integrated College and I am pleased that I could be here to celebrate this occasion with the school. I wish the pupils, staff and the school management every success as they embark on this exciting new chapter.”

With some site clearance completed already, construction began on September 12 and is due to be finished by summer 2024.

The school has been at its Victoria Road location since 2002 after a move from temporary accommodation in Whitehead where it first opened in 1997 with just 63 pupils.

Ulidia principal Michael Houston has said previously the new school “will provide much needed state-of-the-art facilities for all of our pupils and staff.”