The new principal of Hezlett Primary School in Castlerock says that “keeping children at the heart of everything’ is the school’s ethos.

Damian O’Kane took up the position of principal just before the summer break and, introducing himself to the local community, paid tribute to the previous principal of Hezlett PS, Mrs Donna Winters: “and everything that she achieved for Hezlett Primary School during her time here as Principal.”

Mr O’Kane graduated from Stranmillis University College, Belfast and took up his first post at Ashlea Primary and Nursery School in Derry/Londonderry, teaching Primary 5, 6 and 7.

"I held a varied range of co-ordinator positions there and gained great experience from these, largely due to the excellent leadership guidance I was given. I then accepted the post of Principal at Ballougry Primary School, whilst still teaching Primary 5 to Primary 7 three days each week.

The new principal of Hezlett Primary School, Damian O'Kane. Credit Hezlett PS

"My five years there provided me with invaluable experience in leading and managing a school and learning to understand the role of parents and the wider community in school life. I also had the opportunity to develop a modern, forward-thinking school community, with the future of the school being the central focus.”

Looking forward to the future in his new role at Hezlett, he said: “Hezlett Primary School has a dedicated and hard-working staff, all of whom create an atmosphere of openness and welcome which you can feel as soon as you enter the school building, providing the highest quality of care and education for the children.

"The school has excellent parental support, enhancing the facilities of the school through fundraising and engagement with school staff. All of this, combined with the high standard of teaching at the school, made accepting the position as Principal a very easy decision.”

Looking ahead to the next few years for the Ballywolen Road school, Mr O’Kane said: “Our children are always at the heart of every single decision I, and we as a team, make.

The pupils of Hezlett Primary School, Castlerock. CREDIT HEZLETT PS

"We value each and every one of our children. Every decision, every plan, every process in our primary school must be to the benefit of our children. It rests with myself and my staff to make their years with us the happiest and fulfilled that they can be.”