New hydrotherapy pool officially opened at Fleming Fulton School

Education Minister and Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan has officially opened a new hydrotherapy pool at Fleming Fulton School.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Minister also hosted Minister for Early Education, Stephen Morgan MP on a tour of the school facilities.

The pool has been redeveloped to allow a range of therapy sessions to be provided for pupils aged 3–19 years to meet their specific needs within the school setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Givan said: “I am pleased to officially open this facility that will enhance the daily lives of all who use it, now and into the future.

Education Minister Paul Givan and Minister for Early Education Stephen Morgan are pictured at Fleming Fulton School with Principal, Karen Hancock, Chair of the Board of Governors Stephen Gibson and School Governor Deborah Drury. Pic credit: Brian Thompson

"This redeveloped pool will help meet the needs of the children and young people in an environment that is both visually stimulating and calming.

"I am grateful to the Education Authority for their role in bringing this project to completion.

"I also want to pay tribute to the incredible dedication of staff who work tirelessly to ensure pupils have the best educational experiences they can provide.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleming Fulton Principal, Karen Hancock said: “Hydrotherapy offers incredible benefits for all children including those with disabilities.

"The buoyancy of the water allows for movements that may not be possible on land, reducing pressure on joints and muscles while encouraging strength, promoting muscle relaxation, flexibility and coordination.

“The hydrotherapy pool is more than just a facility, it represents a step forward in our commitment to ensuring every child, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to thrive, grow and experience the joys of learning and development in an environment that supports their unique needs.”

The Education Minister was also joined by the UK’s Minister for Early Education Stephen Morgan, who said: "This brilliant new hydrotherapy pool at Fleming Fulton School is a great example of how we can break down barriers to opportunity and give every child the best start in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a pleasure to see first-hand how Northern Ireland is creating inclusive learning environments, and I look forward to continued collaboration between our nations as we deliver our Plan for Change and work to ensure every child gets the support they need to succeed.”

Mr Givan concluded: “Sharing good practice with leaders from neighbouring jurisdictions is an important part of strengthening our respective education systems for the benefit of all.”