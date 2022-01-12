New location for library

Portstewart Library reopened on January 11 to welcome all members of the local community into a bright, modern space from its new address - 162a Station Road, Portstewart.

The new library offers a full range of free services and facilities including browsing and borrowing books, use of computers with internet access, Wi-Fi, low cost printing and studying facilities.

The events programme is paused at the moment but when it is safe to restart there will also be a full programme of children’s and adult’s activities including Rhythm and Rhyme, Storytime, Knit and Natter, Tea and Newspapers and Reading Groups.

Libraries NI Service Development Manager Kirsty McClelland said; “We are very happy to be reopening Portstewart Library. The newly renovated premises offers all members of the local community a welcoming, attractive and comfortable environment to visit. We are very much looking forward to welcoming back some regular, familiar faces to the library and also introduce some new faces to the friendly and helpful library staff so please call in and say hello.”

Portstewart Library opening hours are:

Monday: 10am - 1pm and 2pm - 5pm

Tuesday:10am - 1pm and 2pm - 5pm

Wednesday: 10am - 1pm and 2pm - 5pm

Thursday: 2pm - 8pm

Friday: 10am - 1pm and 2pm - 5pm