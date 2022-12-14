‘Northern Regional College’s new campus in Coleraine will be a great asset to the town and local area.’

That was the consensus of staff from the College’s Coleraine and Ballymoney campuses who enjoyed a tour of the campus development which is currently under construction.

The new campus will consolidate all teaching at the former Coleraine and Ballymoney campuses onto one site. It will have state-of-the-art facilities, creating a world class learning environment for the benefit of all students and staff at the College, as well as the local community.

Now midway through the construction phase of the development, the building has reached its maximum height and is on schedule for completion to facilitate service delivery from the new campus for the start of the 2024/2025 academic year. It will offer a wide range of shared spaces, including a restaurant and other facilities which will be made available to local groups and community organisations for education, training, arts and recreation purposes.

Northern Regional College staff enjoying a view of Anderson Park and the Coleraine skyline from the top of the new campus building. David Lynn, is on far right.

David Lynn, Curriculum Area Manager for Electronic and Electrical Engineering, was among the staff to view the new campus. “It seems to be coming along very well. The general layout is well spaced, with lots of light and will be a great asset to the town and area for years to come.”

He added that the engineering spaces were impressive and that both the teaching and circulation areas of the new campus would be a vast improvement on the College’s previous facilities.

Claire McPhee, IT Support Lead with the College’s IT Support Team was also impressed by scale of the new campus development. “It’s hard to appreciate just how impressive big the new campus is will be until you take a walk around it.”

Over 100 new construction jobs have been created and a further 300 sustained during the building phase of the Coleraine campus. Along with these full-time jobs, over 1,000 weeks of employment and training is being provided through traineeships, apprenticeships and Higher Level Apprenticeships (HLAs) across a range of construction related trades.

Northern Regional College staff members Claire McPhee, Sarah Ballantine and Gillian McCaw taking in the Coleraine skyline from the top of the new campus building.