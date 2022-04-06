New principal for Belfast Bible College

Having read Theology at Oxford University and Politics, Economics and Philosophy at Queen’s University, Belfast and Cambridge University, Reverend Burnett is currently the minister of Lowe Church Belfast and comes with considerable experience of Christian service – in leadership, teaching, pastoral ministry and mission activity.

Commenting on his appointment Dr Norman Morrow, Chair of the College Board said: “We are delighted to welcome Reverend Burnett as our principal. As a college, our goal is to equip 21st-century disciples through theological education that is orientated towards a lived-out faith that impacts the world.

“Our new principal is ideally placed to help us realise that goal and, in a wider sense, enable the college to serve the church in communicating the gospel and offering a Christian perspective on the contemporary issues facing society.”

The Belfast Bible College, Dunmurry, has announced the appointment of a new principal, the Reverend James Burnett

Asked about his new role Rev Burnett said: “I am absolutely thrilled and extremely excited to become the new principal.

“Belfast Bible College has an excellent track record in theological education and missional impact, typified by an illustrious list of graduates, and I look forward to playing my part in leading an incredibly talented staff and Christian education hub.”