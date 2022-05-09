New qualifications for telling tales

The trainees who completed a National Open College Network Level 2 qualification in Storytelling pictured at their showcase event in Ballycastle Golf Club with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes

The training was part of Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust’s ongoing work to celebrate the outstanding landscapes of the area and support communities to thrive.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, who attended the showcase, said: “It is fantastic to know that local people are keeping the art of storytelling alive.

“The training takes some dedication and work but the stories I heard today are excellent and I wish the participants the best of luck.”

The ten trainees are now well prepared to find work as storytellers and take part in fantastic festivals such as the Rathlin Maritime Sound Festival or the Glens Storytelling Festival later this year.

Frances McNeil, one of the course participants from Cushendun, said: “Thanks to the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust for running the course and the tutors Liz Weir MBE and Stephen O’Hara for guiding me through it.