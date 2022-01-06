New Year, New Skills, Make Your New Start at Northern Regional College

Courses start in January and range from Level 2 through to graduate Level 5, in subject areas where job growth is expected to be high post-pandemic.

This includes Digital Marketing, Green Technologies, Leadership and Management, Safeguarding, Social Care and Early Years studies.

All courses are either accredited or industry recognised and are available through Skill Up, a flexible skills programme fully funded by the Department for the Economy and designed to help close identified local skills gaps.

There are no costs associated with the courses which will be delivered through blended and online learning. Anyone aged 18 and over and eligible to work in the UK can apply.

All six further education Colleges in Northern Ireland are involved in the delivery of Skill Up and there are up to 7,000 free places available until end of June 2022.

The following courses are currently offered by Northern Regional College and open for applications:

Digital Marketing:

Level 2 Digital Marketing - start date 17 January 2022.

Level 2 Social Media - start date 20 January 2022.

Graduate Programme:

Level 5 Leadership & Management (Graduate programme) - start date 20 January 2022.

Leadership & Management:

Level 3 Business Development Skills - start date 10 January 2022.

Safeguarding:

Level 2 Understanding Protection and Safeguarding.

Social Care & Early Years:

Level 2 Awareness of Mental Health & Wellbeing - start date 10 January 2022;

Level 2 Meeting the Needs of Learners with ADHD in the Mainstream Classroom - start date 18 January 2022

Level 2 Mindfulness and Reducing Anxiety in Children - start date 14 January 2022; Level 3 Infant/Child Mental Health and its Impact on Social/Emotional Development - start date 19 January 2022;

Level 3 Using Mindfulness Techniques to Reduce Anxiety in Children and Young People - start date 10 January 2022;

Level 3 Working with Children and Young People with Special Needs - start date 12 January 2022.

Further courses are to be released including Level 3 Digital Prototype Design and Manufacture; Level 3 Hybrid Electrical Vehicle Repair; Level 3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology; Level 3 Health and Social Care; Level 3 Supporting the Delivery of Customer Service; Level 3 Inventory Management; Level 3 Green Logistics; Level 3 Global Logistics; Level 3 Logistics and Transport; Level 4 Social Media and Digital Marketing and Graduate programmes in Digital Marketing and Cyber Security.

To keep up-to-date by visiting https://www.nrc.ac.uk/courses/free-courses and following our social media channels.