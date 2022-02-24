Newtownabbey principal to receive honorary degree

Ms Thompson will receive her degree from the new Chancellor of Ulster University, Dr Colin Davidson, at a ceremony in March.

At the ceremony, the university will recognise the outstanding contributions of 10 distinguished educators, journalists, playwrights, leaders and humanitarians, both locally and globally.

Commenting on the recipients, Ulster University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Paul Bartholomew said: “As a society and as individuals we have faced many challenges over the past two years.

Ms Máire Thompson.

“It is therefore timely and uplifting that we are now in a position to be able to honour these outstanding role models. Each of these individuals demonstrate leadership, resilience, integrity, progressive thinking, determination, talent and creativity, and they are a source of inspiration to us all.”

A spokesperson for the Whitewell Road school added: “The entire Hazelwood community is extremely proud of Ms Thompson and this accolade is thoroughly deserved.

“Máire has been involved in education for 24 years and is currently in her ninth year as principal, having been named the ‘UK Principal of the Year’ in 2017.

“Maire has led Hazelwood Integrated College to be shortlisted in 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 for the ‘UK School of the Year’. Prior to her current headship, Máire was Principal of Malone Integrated College. Both schools that Máire has led have won the ‘Derrytrasna Award’ for Outstanding Pastoral Care.”

The Chair of the college’s Board of Governors, Trevor Parkhill MBE, said the award of an honorary doctorate was “timely recognition of Maire’s contribution to improving the standard of educational provision in Northern Ireland”.